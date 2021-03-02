Federation receives Vaccines from India

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 1 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE promised doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine from India have arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis from which 2,000 of them will be provided to the Government and people of Grenada.

In presenting the doses to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, India’s High Commissioner accredited to the Federation, Dr. KJ Srinivasa told reporters that the doses would assist health officials to meet the immediate requirements of vaccinating healthcare workers, frontline workers and those with co-morbidities.In the latest shipment to arrive in the region from the Asian nation.

According to the High Commissioner, Antigua & Barbuda received 40,000, St. Lucia 25,000 and St. Vincent & the Grenadines 40,000 also benefited from the latest donation.India promised the region approximately 575,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine as part of its ‘Vaccine Diplomacy’.

