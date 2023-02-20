Federation records 47th COVID death

THE stark reality of COVID-19 still circulating in the Federation was brought to the fore when another citizen was reported to have died from the virus, bringing the number of registered deaths to 47.

Health officials have not yet issued any statement on the death, however, its official COVID website, covid19.gov.kn, shows 47 deaths recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Country Report on St. Kitts and Nevis indicated that there were 46 deaths as of February 17.

Since the Government relaxed the COVID-19 regulations, citizens and residents of the Federation have also taken a relaxed approach to the virus which is still in circulation.