Federation surpasses 500 mark in COVID-19 cases

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 6 2021(SKNVIBES)

DESPITE the best efforts by health officials to keep the COVID-19 at bay, the Federation has crossed the 500 mark of confirmed cases.

In its Situation Report issued last evening (July 5), the Ministry of Health disclosed that the Federation has recorded 515 cases of the virus from last March to date.The majority of those cases, 470, was recorded between May 19 and yesterday and many of them are on St. Kitts.

The spike over the last several weeks has been blamed on the contagious Lambda Variant, which was first identified in Peru. It has prompted health officials in the Federation to implement strict measures to stop its spread, including a 24 hour lockdown that forces everyone to remain indoors.

