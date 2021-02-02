Federation to receive COVID-19 vaccine before month-end

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 2 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines could be administered before the end of the month as the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) has confirmed that St. Kitts and Nevis, along with other member states of COVAX, would be receiving doses in two weeks’ time.

That would be welcomed news for many territories as case numbers continue to rise across the region due to an influx of tourists to this part of the world, because of the low number of positive cases when compared with the developed nations.In a media statement, PAHO disclosed that COVAX has notified countries in the Americas of the estimated dose allocation for the first phase of vaccine delivery in a letter to health authorities on Sunday (Jan. 31).

Approximately 36 of the countries and territories participating in COVAX received letters about the estimated number of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is expected to be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), that they could be receiving from the second half of February through the second quarter of 2021.

READ MORE>>