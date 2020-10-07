Federation’s teachers lauded by Junior Education Minister

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis October 6 2020 (SKNVIBES)

YESTERDAY (Oct. 5), as St. Kitts and Nevis joined the rest of the world in recognising the efforts of teachers, the Junior Education Minister on Nevis, Troy Liburd, applauded the work of the educators in the Federation.

In an address to recognise October 5 as World Teachers Day, the Minister acknowledged the efforts teachers are making during the pandemic the world over.“As the Junior Minister with Responsibility for Education, it is an honour for me to take this opportunity to highlight and applaud teachers throughout the world, but specifically the teachers on Nevis for their continued investment toward developing and shaping our nation.

“The year has brought unprecedented challenges. Our school system was unexpectedly brought to a halt in March when the COVID-19 pandemic reached our shores. Many of our teachers, whose hearts and minds are always fixed on their children, found creative ways to maintain contact and to minimise learning loss.”

