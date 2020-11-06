Female Bath resident electrocuted

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis November 5 2020 (SKNVIBES)

A female resident of Bath Village, Nevis was early this morning (Nov. 5) reportedly electrocuted and the Nevis Electricity Company is probing the incident to ascertain what transpired.

Though details of the incident are still unclear, reports by local media WINN FM indicated that the woman was reportedly removing a downed powerline that was still live.The identity of the victim has been reported as Judy Williams Hanley, who was a staff attached to the Nevis Department of Labour.

Minister with Responsibility for Labour in the Nevis Island Administration, Spencer Brand lamented the incident during Today’s (Nov. 5) sitting of the NIA Parliament, where he described the occurrence as a sad occasion, as she was one of his employees.The Minister used the platform to express condolences to the woman’s family on her tragic demise.

