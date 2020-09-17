Fifteen citizens of St. Kitts & Nevis recognized for their sterling contribution to nation building

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 16, 2020 (SKNIS)

In keeping with the National Honours Act, fifteen (15) citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis were recognized for their sterling contribution to nation-building during a ceremony held at the National Heroes Park in observance of National Heroes Day on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.The National Honours Act established a trio of merit-based awards, which includes the Medal of Honour, the Companion of the Star of Merit, and the Order of National Hero.

This year’s recipients of the Companion of the Star of Merit include Dr. Burnell Nisbett in Medicine; Viola Jacobs and Shirley Browne for Education; Archdeacon J. Rudolph Smithen for Religious Service, and Dr. Hazel Laws, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson and Abdias Samuel for National Service in a crisis.

The Medal of Honour went to Mary Nurse and Charles McMaster in Community Service; Pearline Mussenden in Education; Joseph Benders for Arts; Dr. A. Linton Liburd in Medicine; Pamela Brookes in Nursing, and Brian Dyer and Dr Judy Nisbett in the area of National Service in a crisis.“I want you to acknowledge each and all of them whose meritorious work has led to them being recognized for the following awards in accordance with the National Honours Act,” said Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Timothy Harris while delivering the Commemorative Address. “We thank all of these people for their outstanding contribution, meritorious it has been in our task of nation-building.”

Prime Minister Harris noted that although everyone is called to be a national hero in his or her own way, it was important for everyone to recognize the long and meritorious contributions of citizens to nation-building.