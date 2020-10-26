Fight against breast cancer starts with healthy lifestyle changes…says Health Minister

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

AS the Federation joined the rest of the world on Saturday (Oct. 24) to recognised World Breast Cancer Awareness Day, concerns are still being raised about whether women are taking the necessary steps to know their status.

In her speech to recognise the day, the Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration, Hazel Brandy-Williams, reminded that despite it being only one day, awareness surrounding the day provides an opportunity to focus on how the ailment impacts those in the community.The Minister disclosed that data has shown that 1.7 million new cases were diagnosed and 522,000 deaths occurred across the globe.

So, what the data showed about women in St. Kitts and Nevis? Minister Brandy-Williams revealed that data from the Ministry of Health pathology lab showed 25 new cases in 2019 and seven new cases recorded in June this year, with affected individuals ranging in age from their early 30s to late 70s.

READ MORE>>