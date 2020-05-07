Fight against COVID-19 for St. Kitts and Nevis not yet over, PM Harris warns

Basseterre,St.Kitts May 6 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Although the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to record successes in its fight against the COVID-19 disease, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Prime Minister cautioned citizens and residents against becoming complacent in their practice of healthy and preventative measures as the war is not yet won.

At Monday’s (May 04) briefing of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), health experts advised that St. Kitts and Nevis has been successful in containing the first wave of the COVID-19 cases, as twelve of the 15 confirmed cases in the Federation have now recovered from the virus.

