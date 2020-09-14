Fight against NCDs: PM Harris welcomes participation by corporate entities

Basseterre, St.Kitts, September 13, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

When the Caribbean Wellness Day walk took off on Saturday morning September 12 from the Cenotaph at the War Memorial in Basseterre under the SKN Moves umbrella, among the participants were over 90 employees of the firm Kajola-Kristada Ltd.Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, who also has lead responsibility for Human Resource Development, Health and HIV/AIDS issues in the CARICOM’s quasi-cabinet, was among the hundreds of walk enthusiasts who took part in the walk that had taken off at 6:10 am.

“The fight against NCDs will only be won if a collective approach is taken to make it a habit for persons to take part in regular physical activities, as they are critical for the success of the fight,” said Prime Minister Harris at the end of the walk. “It warmed my heart to see the large turnout today, and also to see a large contingent of workers from Kajola-Kristada Ltd who participated in the walk.”

