Final wave of artiste announced for Music Festival

AFTER several weeks in wait, Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson has revealed the final slate of artistes for the 2023 St. Kitts Music Festival that includes Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy.

During a press conference yesterday morning (Apr. 13), AkaiiUSweet, Kollision Band, Small Axe Band, Stadics, Erica Edwards, Anthony B, Romain Virgo, Teejay, Nicha B, 313 Family, Mr. Bagnall, Kes the Band, Nailah Blackman, Preedy, Gramps Morgan, Nu Vybes Band International, Ricardo Drue and Dexta Daps were revealed as the artistes to complete the lineup for the 25th Edition of the event, which organizers are billing to be one of the best.

Those artistes will join the likes of Chronixx, Koffee, Govana, Skillibeng, Air Supply, Valiant, Patrice Roberts, Skinny Fabulous, Byron Messiah and the GrandMasters Band who were confirmed in the first wave released in February.

Addressing reporters and stakeholders at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ellison ‘Tommy’ Thompson, asserted that with this year’s lineup, the Festival is expected to make waves throughout the region