FINALE – French Singing Competition Home Edition 2021

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 9 2021(SKNVIBES)

Kindly be informed that the Finale of the French Singing Competition takes place on Wednesday 14th July 2021, 7pm on Zoom platform.

Between June 9th and July 2nd 2021, the Alliance Française of St. Kitts and Nevis received 26 videos submissions by participants, comprising: 8 children, 7 adolescents and 11 adults.The jury, composed of Ms. Virginie Jouffrey (French teacher), Ms. Grace Richardson (Singer/Song-writer), Mr. Azem Bailey (Music Producer/Musician) and Mr. Gairy Knight (Music teacher/Musician), have selected the three best performances in each category.

You will have the opportunity to view the performances of the nine finalists on Wednesday 14th July at 7 P.M. via a Zoom Finale!

Below is the list of finalists:

Children category:

– Widson Rosemé

– Jah’Deicia Percival

– Clivansia Richardson

Adolescent category:

– Joliver Rosemé

– Chenoa Gilbert

– Tayshaun Phillips

Adult category:

– Lufkin Foster

– Romane Michel Bazelais

– Chevaughn Hanley

