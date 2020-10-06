Financial Information Month 2020 Focuses on Resilience in A COVID-19 Environment

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 2 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and Financial Information Month (FIM) partners throughout the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are focusing on building financial resilience in a COVID-19 environment for Financial Information Month 2020 which commenced on 1 October.

In keeping with the theme for FIM, Financial Empowerment Through Education, the FIM partners believe that it is particularly critical to reach out to the public at this point and provide information and guidance on how to cope in the new normal created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The activities planned in the eight ECCB member countries will zoom in on the following sub-themes emanating from this year’s area of focus :

• Living Through ‘Rainy Days’: How to Manage Your Money in Challenging Times;

• It’s Happening Online: Using the Internet as a Tool in the New Normal

