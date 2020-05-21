Financial institutions implement several changes for general public to safely conduct business during COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 21, 2020 (SKNIS)
Persons wishing to conduct business at financial institutions can feel safe doing so as several changes were made since the COVID-19 Pandemic arrived on the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis in late March. “Each of our member institutions took precautions to keep our clients and employees safe as far as possible and we are taking steps to enhance measures including but not limited to providing prompt service to the elderly, expectant mothers and the differently-able; we increased the internal cleaning protocols and education of staff and clients about the ways to avoid contracting and spreading the Coronavirus,” said Chad Allen, President of the Bankers and Financial Services Association of St. Kitts and Nevis and Country Manager of the Royal Bank of Canada Branch St. Kitts and Nevis.