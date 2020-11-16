Fire at SKELEC’s Power Plant causes island wide outage

Basseterre, St. Kitts (November 14th, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Residents of St. Kitts were without power at approximately 7:15 am on Thursday November 12 due to a localized fire at the St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd SKELEC’s Needsmust Power Plant. The fire first sparked in the plant’s main control panel and resulted in an island-wide outage. A prompt response from the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services saw the fire being out and an all-clear given by 8:30 am.

A team of about 75 employees at the SKELEC including electricians, engineers, cable technicians, and maintenance technicians worked for well over 24 hours repairing and replacing the damaged cables and equipment in the Feeder Room. Working late into the night and early on Friday morning, crews were able to return supply to the Power Station at approximately 3:45 am. Restoration of power began at 5:25 am, when the first feeder SSMC was placed online, with others following shortly after.

