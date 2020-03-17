First batch of smart bins distributed to residents in the Stapleton community

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 17, 2020 (SKNIS)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and by extension the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) has made well on its promise to distribute smart bins to every household in St. Kitts by delivering the first batch to residents in Stapleton Extension, St. Peters, on Monday, March 16, 2020.

The Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Minister with responsibility for SWMC, said that this initiative will benefit everyone on the island.“Each household, 12,000 in the first instance, will receive a 65-gallon bin to be able to put their garbage and secure them before they are collected by the trucks,” said Minister Hamilton. “The concept is that the bins have smart technology that can identify exactly where and who they belong to.”

He added that the approach is “part of the overall scheme of improving communities in which we live,” and noted that the “St. Peters community is one of the fastest-growing communities in St. Kitts. We have had significant growth here, especially over the last five years.”

The minister stated that the government prides itself on improving the lives of the people of the country.“Let it be understood that the Team Unity Government’s approach has been and will continue to be one where we include the entire country in what we are doing,” said Minister Hamilton. “We do the greatest good for the greatest number of people, which is what we have been charged to do and we are living up to that motto. Doing the greatest good for the greatest number of people is a utilitarian principle which we have adopted,” added the minister.

Ensuring that communities are kept clean is nothing new to the government. A cleanup campaign was initiated in 2019 which included bins being placed in communities to encourage residents to actively participate in the campaign. Scrap metals were also collected and taken to the Conaree Landfill.