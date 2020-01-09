First meeting of NIA Cabinet for 2020 begins in prayer

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 08, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Island Administration Cabinet led by Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, met for the first time for 2020 in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate on January 08, 2020. Ahead of the meeting, Mr. Brantley thanked Rev. Marcia Tomlinson for accepting the initiation to offer prayers and welcomed her to the Cabinet Room.

“I thought it important that this being not only the first Cabinet of the year but Cabinet of the decade that we invite Rev. Tomlinson that is here to say a prayer for us and to get us off on the right foot as we have often done here. It is a regular practice that each Cabinet we invite God’s presence in terms of what we do, and to have God being a part of everything that we do in terms of our decision making process.