First Native Kittitian Named General Manager at Marriott’s St. Kitts Beach Club 

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) announced today the promotion of native Kittitian Candace Warner Shoy to General Manager of Marriott’s St. Kitts Beach Club. Ms. Warner Shoy is the first Kittitian to become the General Manager of a resort under a globally recognized flag.

As General Manager, Ms. Warner Shoy will be responsible for all aspects of the resort’s operations, including owner and associate satisfaction, financial performance, and community relations.

“Throughout her career, Candace has shown herself to be a collaborative, team-focused leader who develops her associates,” said Paul Ryan, Regional Vice President, Vacation Ownership Resort Operations. “Under her leadership, I know Marriott’s St. Kitts Beach Club will continue to be a loved destination for our Owners and a great place to work for our associates.”?

Ms. Warner Shoy has been with MVW since 2006 when she began her career as a Sales Gallery Coordinator at Marriott’s St. Kitts Beach Club. Her career evolution includes roles in marketing, front office, and operations management. In her most recent role, Ms. Warner Shoy successfully launched and managed operations for the Activities Center and revamped the structure of the activities program at the resort.