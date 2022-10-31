First Platinum Sponsor for Sugar Mas 51

Azul Printers has demonstrated its support for Sugar Mas 51 by contributing EC$50,000.00 in-kind sponsorship to the National Carnival Committee. In an official handing over ceremony on Friday 28th October, representatives of Azul Printers handed over a symbolic cheque to Ms. Shannon Hawley, chairperson of the St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC). This contribution elevates Azul Printers to be the first Platinum Sponsor for this year’s Carnival in St Kitts Nevis.

The company which was represented by Gerhon Joseph and Oral Roberts, is a division of G-Squared Arts. Azul Printers specializes in marketing and the printing of billboards, signs, license plates, and banners. They also produce branded clothing and stationary.