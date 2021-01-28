First Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk for 2021 is on Saturday January 30

Basseterre, St.Kitts, January 28, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The first Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk for Year 2021 will be held on Saturday January 30 and Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, is once again inviting all regular health-conscious walk enthusiasts to join him on the walk and to encourage others to come along. The walk, which will be held under the umbrella of SKN Moves, will take the traditional route Bellevue Village to Ottley’s Village and is bound to attract many participants who are eager to shed off some of the pounds they would have gained during the festive December and New Year seasons.

Starting at 5:30 am, participants will assemble in the vicinity of the bus stop shelter on the Island Main Road in Bellevue Village in Constituency Number Seven which the Prime Minister represents in the National Assembly. The walk will take the participants to Ottley’s hardcourts and many participants always look forward to the opportunity to walk alongside and have a chat with the Prime Minister as he encourages more people to maintain healthy lifestyles.

