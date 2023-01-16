First responders explore advanced Search and Rescue techniques from Florida National Guard

Fifteen soldiers from the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) and five from the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) are better prepared to respond to catastrophic events after completing an advanced Search and Rescue course on Friday (January 13, 2023).

The training was organized by the SKNDF and facilitated by members of the Florida National Guard under a State Partnership Exchange Programme. Sessions during the January 09 to 13 workshop included theoretical and practical exercises based on various real-world events. The participants explored advanced techniques used during structural building searches and forest rescues.

Fire Officer Dennis Morris commended the five-day training.

“The training was very good. It was intense at times, and we learned a lot in the space of time,” Officer Morris stated.