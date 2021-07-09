Fishers now allowed to fish during 24hr curfew days

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 8, 2021 (SKNIS)

Superintendent of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Cromwell Henry, said that the National COVID-19 Task Force and the Commissioner of Police have agreed to some easing of the restrictions for fishers. He said this during his presentation at the National Emergency Operation Center COVID-19 Briefing on July 7.

“We know the regulations require fishers only to operate on limited operation days between the hours of 5:00 am and 6:00 pm and we recognise that that would have put them at a bit of disadvantage in being able to sell their fish on Thursday if they are only allowed to go out to fish on that Thursday.”

The National COVID-19 Task Force deliberated on the request from the Department of Marine Resources and granted approval.Superintendent continued, “The approval now allows for fishers to “conduct fishing activities between the hours of 5:00 am and 6 pm on 24hr curfew days and for night fishers, they are permitted to fish between the hours of 6 pm and 5 am.”

“It is required that all fishers notify the Department of Marine Resources or the St. Kitts Nevis Coast Guard before their departure and upon their return to their landing sites,” said Superintendent Henry .He also stated that the fish caught should be supplied to the Basseterre Fisheries Complex or the Nevis Fisherman’s Marketing and Supply Cooperative on the days of full lockdown.

“Fish not sold to these institutions should be properly stored by individual fishers and can only be sold on days of limited operation,” said Superintendent Henry.