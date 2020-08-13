Five Early Childhood Centers receive Stamp of Approval

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 9 2020 (SKNVIBES)
- THE Ministry of Education’s Early Childhood Unit has informed that five Early Childhood Centers have been approved for operation under the new guidelines announced by the Government for such entities to be reopened. At a special National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) media conference yesterday afternoon (Aug. 8), Director of the Early Childhood Center Kimona Browne explained that a number of new measures were implemented for the reopening daycare centers.
- She also announced that over the last two weeks a number of discussions were held with public and private childhood facilities for the possibility of early reopening. Following those interactions, several facilities were given the stamp of approval by the Center and the Ministry of Education for reopening.