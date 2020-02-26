Five million in financial support coming for small business owners, announces PM Harris

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 26, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, announced that he will seek Cabinet’s approval to pump some $5 million into the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis to further boost the advancement of small enterprises in the Federation.Prime Minister Harris made this pledge when he addressed the large turnout at the Team Unity Discussion for a Stronger, Safer Future town hall meeting.

“This will give the necessary wherewithal to the young man or young woman whose business needs that boost,”.Dr. Harris added that the Cabinet will determine the threshold for borrowing but noted that “we will make $5 million available…for the people who are going to make a difference in St. Kitts and Nevis.”