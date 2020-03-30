Five more confirmed COVID cases in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 29 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Confirmation on the latest numbers came late this evening from the Ministry of Health. where it was revealed that three females  and two males tested positive.The ministry in a statement said that on Saturday, March 28,, the female patients are aged 10 months, 24 years and 36 years, while the two male patients are 29 and 39 years, respectively.

“All five of these cases are travel related, meaning that the cases were imported into the Federation. This determination has been made based on the patients’ travel histories to St. Maarten and Antigua during the period March 6-13, 2020.”Against that back, the ministry indicated that all patients are being subjected to compulsory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others.

X