Flamboyant Nursing Home on Nevis receives donation from CCM Women’s Arm

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 10, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Senior citizens residing at the Flamboyant Nursing Home in Charlestown have been gifted with personal care supplies, a donation from the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) Women’s Arm.Ms. Latoya Jones, President of the CCM Women’s Arm, presented the items during a handing over ceremony at the Home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She said the gesture was just one of several donations slated for the group’s Week of Activities.

“Our seniors play an important role in nation building hence we owe them a debt of gratitude.“As part of our Week of Activities the CCM Women’s Arm, even though we’re just a few month old, wishes to donate these essential supplies, well need supplies, to the Flamboyant Nursing Home,” she said.

