Flow Donates Smartphones to the Ministry of Health

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis July 21, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Almost one year after the first announced cases of COVID-19, the Federation continues to rally in its efforts to manage the pandemic. The current cases of community-spread of the virus indicate that the battle is far from over and that citizens must remain vigilant and continue to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

Flow has been a key partner in assisting the Ministry to ensure that critical information is efficiently relayed to all stakeholders. This effort was further bolstered by the donation of several smartphones to the Ministry of Health to be used as part of its Communications arsenal in the fight against COVID-19.Flow Country Manager David Lake stated, “We understand the vital importance of having timely access to critical information as our Health officials continue to keep residents and stakeholders informed on how to stay safe during this pandemic.

