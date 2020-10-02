Flow Home Internet is now even faster thanks to FREE speed upgrade

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis – October 1, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Flow’s Home Internet customers have gotten a major boost to their internet speeds as the company implemented a FREE speed increase for the next 3 months. The upgraded broadband packages will more than double in speed in some cases ranging from the New Basic package at 25 Mbps of download speed to the New Optimum Package with a whopping 100 Mbps of download speed!

Flow Country Manager David Lake shares, “With more and more people now online for work, learning and entertainment, Flow is excited to announce that all home internet packages are receiving a FREE boost in speed for the next three months. We understand the importance of providing reliable Broadband at even faster speeds to enable customers to maintain vital connectivity to run their lives.

