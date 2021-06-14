Flow new adjusted opening hours

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis June 13, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Flow is making moves to ensure that our customers remain connected and continue to have access to the full suite of our telecommunication services.As such, our Retail Store in Nevis will remain opened under the reduced working hours of 8:00 am to 2:00 pm from Monday 14th June for essential business only.

Our Retail Store in St. Kitts will be closed from Monday June 14th for the next two weeks.Over the upcoming period of restricted movement, Flow will endeavor to ensure that all our citizens remain connected during this time. All customers are encouraged to utilize our non-contact options for bill payment and customer care. These non-contact options (listed below) are available via our respective social media pages.

Customer Care 1-800-804-2994

Whatsapp Virtual Stores 869-669-3569(St. Kitts) / 869-668-3569(Nevis)

Online Payment Options

Flow app available through Google play or Apple store

