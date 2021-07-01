Flow retail stores new operating hours

Basseterre, St. Kitts June 30 2021(SKNVIBES)
Flow wishes to notify its customers and the general public of its Retail Stores operating hours:
St. Kitts – For technical support and critical customer care.
Thursday & Friday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Nevis Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Saturday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Customers must observe all COVID-19 protocols, including face mask, hand sanitization, temperature checks and limited in store capacity.Customers are also reminded that they can pay their Flow bill in 5 easy steps via Fast Pay.