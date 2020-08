Basseterre,St.Kitts August 28 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Due to the current weather system, the general public is advised that Flow offices in St. Kitts and Nevis will be closed tomorrow

Wednesday, July 29.

However, our Virtual Stores will remain open to serve you.Remember to unplug your telephone line from your modem to protect it from lightning storms. Be sure to stay safe and connected during the inclement weather.

Top up and charge your mobile phone today.

