Food Security: Federation moving in the right direction, says Prime Minister Harris

Basseterre, St.Kitts, July 8, 2021(SKNVIBES)

With the country faced by the Covid-19 pandemic since 2020, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis injected $15 million to boost production and to ensure agricultural food security which according to Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris has returned dividends.“My Government continues to provide ongoing support to the Agriculture Sector and the Small Business Sector, and I want to identify some of that support, because in the context of Covid-19, issues of food security loom large,” said Dr Harris on Thursday July 8 when he hosted the latest edition of Prime Minister’s Monthly Press Conference at the NEMA Headquarters conference room in Lime Kiln.

He noted that some of the issues plaguing the general public included how they would eat, how they would live, and what would happen if the boat that brings agricultural produce from Dominica did not come. Other issues included what would happen if there was to be a disruption in the supply chain with respect to chicken, pork, beef, or any of the food items which the country imports in large quantities.

READ MORE>>