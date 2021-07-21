Food truck operators in Basseterre will soon be relocated to North Independence Square Street

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 20, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is currently expediting its preparations for an area along North Independence Square Street that will temporarily house a number of food truck vendors that once operated on the streets of Basseterre. Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris led a small delegation on a tour of the designated area earlier today (Tuesday, July 20). Accompanying the prime minister were the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Andrew Skerritt; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Ron Collins; and Chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Street Vending, Mr. Austin Farier.

The team was updated on the progress of the work being carried out there to date by Urban Development Officer, Mr. Rhon Boddie. So far, the overgrown lot at North Independence Square Street has been cleared of bushes and debris. Additional grooming of the trees, sanitization of the area, fixing of surrounding walls, installation of a bathroom facility, the erection of proper lighting and leveling off the ground will take place over the next few days.

