Food truck vendors updated on relocation efforts during meeting with Prime Minister Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 26, 2021(SKNVIBES)

In a meeting convened by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, today, Monday, July 26, food truck vendors received a comprehensive update on the work being carried out to have them relocated at a site at North Independence Square Street.The prime minister was joined in that meeting by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Andrew Skerritt; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Ron Collins; Chair of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Street Vending, Mr. Austin Farier; Superintendent in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Mr. Cromwell Henry and Urban Development Officer, Mr. Rhon Boddie.

Prime Minister Harris stated that, “It was important for you to have an opportunity to speak with me and to know that the Office of the Prime Minister is giving the fullest possible support to this effort and to bring you back to near normal as we reasonably can, having regard for the new environment in which we are living.”The relocation of food truck operators became necessary after the Government took the decision to halt all street vending activity in the city center, which over time became a major cause for concern as it created several challenges such as overcrowding of public spaces, compromising the safety of pedestrians, and traffic congestion.

