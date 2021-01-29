Football clubs receive increased cash prize incentives

Basseterre,St.Kitts January 28 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE executive body of the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) has stuck to its commitment of paying a significant amount in prize money to member clubs of the Premier Division following the successful staging of the Super Six Playoffs.

At a prize giving ceremony last evening (Jan. 25) at the Warner Park Football Stadium, the Association presented the winner’s EC$50,000 cheque to the SL Horsford’s St. Paul’s FC along with the spoils that came with winning the various division titles.Outgoing President of the SKNFA, Anthony Johnson reminded that he and his executives made a commitment to increase the prize money for the Premier Division winners, which some 12 years ago stood at EC$8,000.

With many suggesting that they have seen a higher standard and professionalism in the way the league operated over the last several seasons, President Johnson noted that when it comes to having a professional league in the Federation that is not possible, instead they are now looking to provide incentives to bring professionalism to the amateur league.

