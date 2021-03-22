Foreign Affairs Minister participates in 10th UK-Caribbean Forum

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 19, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, joined his Caribbean ministerial colleagues on Thursday, 18th March 2021, to participate virtually in the 10th UK-Caribbean Forum. The meeting, held biennially, was established in the margins of the 1997 CARICOM Heads Of Government Meeting (CHOGM). This forum aims to bring together Ministers from the United Kingdom (UK) and the Caribbean (including British Overseas Territories).

The March 2021 forum, chaired jointly by UK Foreign Secretary the Rt. Honourable Dominic Raab, and Belizean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, the Honourable Eamon Courtenay, saw Minister Brantley leading on Economic Resilience, which for us he said, “is about whether or not we possess the capacity to mitigate a shock/set of shocks, enough to return to previous or better levels of growth.”

READ MORE>>