Foreign Affairs Minister welcomes German Ambassador as first Ambassadorial visit for 2023

On January 11th, 2023, Saint Kitts and Nevis had the honour to host its first Ambassadorial visit of the New Year in the company of Her Excellency Mrs. Ute König, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany.

This visit comes at the peak of the Federation’s highly successful tourism season, with the Ambassador paying a courtesy call on the Rt Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, while on private holiday aboard the Royal Clipper Cruises.

The Honourable Minister first acknowledged the long-standing friendly relations between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Germany and reiterated his commitment towards fostering closer ties under a scope of mutual interests within the fields of Climate Action, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) and Agriculture.