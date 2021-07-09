Foreign Minister Brantley taps Honorary Consular network to boost economic diplomacy

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 8 2021(SKNVIBES)

In a Virtual Conversation on 8th July 2021, the Foreign Ministry assembled the Federation’s Honorary Consuls, Ministry staff, overseas mission and public service stakeholders to discuss how the diplomatic and consular network could support the Federation’s recovery. As the Federation continues to fight its way out of the public health crisis caused by the pandemic, and its accompanying economic malaise the Foreign Minister Brantley pointed to the peculiar vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like St. Kitts and Nevis which are expected to linger at the back end of the global recovery due to its inability to access concessional lending and Official Development Assistance (ODA.)

To minimize this impact Minister Brantley urged the Federation’s Honorary Consuls to help diversify partnerships including with institutional investors, foundations, hedge funds, and business associations. In this context, the Virtual Conversation benefitted from senior official briefings by outward-facing agencies and ministries including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Sustainable Development, the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA), Nevis Investment Promotion Agency (NIPA), the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) and the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA). The Citizenship by Investment Unit also was available to update the consular corps.

