Foreign Minister Douglas Participates in CARICOM-Peru Meeting in the Margins of OAS 52nd General Assembly

Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas participated in a meeting of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Delegations and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, His Excellency (H.E.) Cesar Rodrigo Landa Arroyo, on Friday October 07, 2022, during the margins of the 52nd General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) which was held in Lima, Peru.

Foreign Minister Douglas thanked H.E. Landa for organizing the meeting, noting it was a very important opportunity for engagement. He personally expressed his thanks and appreciation to H.E. Landa and the Government of Peru, for responding to the call from the OAS to contribute financially to the electoral observer mission that provided effective monitoring of the August 05, 2022, General Election in St. Kitts and Nevis.