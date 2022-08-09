Former PM of St. Kitts and Nevis congratulates new PM Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

Former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris has congratulated the new Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, who was sworn into office today (August 6) after his St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party’s resounding victory at the polls on August 5, 2022.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party won a majority of six of the eight seats on St. Kitts.

“Now that the Supervisor of Elections, Mr. Elvin Bailey, has announced the official results of the General Elections held yesterday, Friday, August 5th 2022, I take this opportunity to congratulate the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party on their victory at the polls, in which they captured six (6) of the eight (8) seats on St. Kitts,” Dr. Harris, Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) said in a statement.

“In particular, I congratulate Prime Minister-elect, Dr. Terrance Drew of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party and extend best wishes to him on his new journey of leadership of our beloved Federation. I congratulate as well all the other successful candidates in the General Elections and wish them the very best,” Dr. Harris said.