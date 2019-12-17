Four cruise vessels dock at Port Zante, St. Kitts – Government and stakeholders celebrate success

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 16, 2019 (SKNIS)
The visitor experience for excursionists on cruise vessels docking in St. Kitts is now dramatically improved following the partial handover of the second cruise pier at Port Zante.The partial handover ensured that Monday (December 16, 2019) was a historic day in St. Kitts and Nevis as four ships docked at Port Zante simultaneously. The Celebrity Summit and the Seabourn Odyssey were docked at the second cruise pier, while the Britannia and the Anthem of the Seas were moored at the original cruise pier.