Four Nabbed As Security Forces Pounce On Smuggling Operation on St. Kitts

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 17 2020 (WINNFM)

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who fled the scene while security forces nabbed four others believed to involved in a smuggling operation near the shore in Palmetto Point on St. Kitts.

On August 14, a boat was spotted near the shore in the Palmetto Point area. The Coast Guard contacted the Police at about 8 p.m. and several units responded. Following an initial search of the vessel and surrounding water, three persons – a national of St. Kitts and Nevis, a national of the Dominican Republic and a national of Venezuela – were taken into custody. according to a police statement issued Monday afternoon (August 17).

