Four Nabbed As Security Forces Pounce On Smuggling Operation on St. Kitts

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 17 2020 (WINNFM)

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who fled the scene while security forces nabbed four others believed to involved in a smuggling operation near the shore in Palmetto Point on St. Kitts.

On August 14, a boat was spotted near the shore in the Palmetto Point area. The Coast Guard contacted the Police at about 8 p.m. and several units responded. Following an initial search of the vessel and surrounding water, three persons – a national of St. Kitts and Nevis, a national of the Dominican Republic and a national of Venezuela – were taken into custody. according to a police statement issued Monday afternoon (August 17).

READ MORE>>

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X