Four Nationals Awarded Cuban Government Scholarships

Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to St. Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Abelardo Hernández Ferrer provided words of commendation and encouragement to the students stating, “I wish to congratulate all of you and wish you every success as you journey to Cuba to train for your respective careers. Remember, to study hard and immerse yourself, so that you can quickly become competent in the Spanish language and excel in your course of study. Lastly, Cuba is a country with a vibrant culture, so also take time to enjoy and explore Cuba.”

The students are scheduled to leave the Federation shortly for Cuba to commence their studies, after having their departure delayed for a few months because of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation expresses its profound gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Cuba, for its continued commitment to aid in the human capacity development of nationals, specifically in the area of healthcare.