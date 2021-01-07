Four Nationals Awarded Cuban Government Scholarships

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 6, 2021 (SKNIS)
Four female nationals are the proud recipients of academic scholarships from the Government of the Republic of Cuba to pursue tertiary studies in that country. Ms. Kaedida Fough and Ms. Dolicia Barry will pursue studies in Medicine, Ms. Kaliyana DeSuza will pursue studies in Stomatology (Dentistry) and Ms. Abiola Powell will pursue studies in Nursing.
At a brief meeting held at the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba on Tuesday 5th January 2021, the students were provided with the relevant scholarship documentation. All students expressed their delight at receiving the scholarships, which will provide them the opportunity to undertake studies in fulfillment of their dream careers.