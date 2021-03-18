Four Seasons Resort fully cooperates with investigation into quarantine breaches

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis March 17 2021 (SKNVIBES)

MANAGEMENT at the Four Seasons Resort on Nevis is said to be cooperating fully with investigations into two breaches of the quarantine protocols by two groups that were said to be vacationing in place, reportedly at the facility.

The National Covid-19 Task Force reported that over the last weekend, there were two breaches at a facility on Nevis; one on Thursday (Mar. 11) and the other in the early hours of Saturday (Mar. 13).In a statement, the Task Force said: “Investigations into the matter have revealed that the first of these two incidents occurred on Thursday evening and involved two (2) guests who illegally left the resort’s premises for approximately two (2) hours. The second security breach took place after midnight on Saturday morning and involved six (6) guests who also managed to leave the resort’s compound without authorisation.”

SKNVibes understands that they were reportedly present at two popular night spots, but the NEOC’s statement did not identify where the guests went to hangout.However, local media house WINN FM had contacted the Four Seasons for a comment to which they issued a statement.

