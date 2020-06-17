Four shortlisted for WI Women’s Head Coach

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)

FOLLOWING a series of interviews in the first round, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has shortlisted four candidates for the position of Head Coach of the Women’s team.

According to CWI, the four, whom they did not name, would now move to the final stage of the recruitment process for the role of full-time Head Coach for the West Indies Women’s team.The Board disclosed yesterday (Jun. 16) that the candidates, all of West Indian heritage, progressed from the initial interview stage, which concluded last week.

According to CWI, the candidates participated in individual interviews with a CWI interview panel.Critical areas discussed were applications of cricket coaching experience, technical knowledge, performance planning process, performance measurement, performance-driven culture and also CWI’s core values of passion, accountability, respect, integrity and team excellence.

