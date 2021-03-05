Basseterre,St.Kitts March 4 2021 (SKNVIBES)

From March 3rd to 18th, 2021 the Alliance Française of St. Kitts and Nevis is organizing a French Poetry Competition. This competition will require the participation of each individual of the Federation, whether child, adolescent or adult.A list of three (3) famous French poems have been selected and will be published on the Alliance Française de St. Kitts and Nevis Facebook page on March 3rd, 2021.

The registration is free and open to all. The judges will elect the best three performances, judging the difficulty of the poem, rhythm, and French pronunciation among other criteria. The three best performances will be selected and published on the Alliance Française de St. Kitts and Nevis Facebook page on Saturday March 21st, 2021. French classes, French wine, French food and pastries are available to win for the top 3!

READ MORE>>