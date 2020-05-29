French Singing Competition 2020 – HOME EDITION

Basseterre,St.Kitts May 28 2020 (SKNVIBES)

APPLICATION AND ADMISSION: 27th May 2020 – 10th June 2020.

Free and open to all residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.

A video has to be sent to culture.afskn@gmail.com with your contact details.

JURY SELECTION: 10th – 12th June 2020.

FINALE: 17th June, 7.00pm on Zoom platform.

The public will be able to view and vote during final concert upon registration.

From May 27th to June 17th 2020, the Alliance Française of St. Kitts and Nevis is organizing a very special edition of the French Singing Competition, in the Covid-19 context.

This initiative aims to provide an opportunity for children, adolescents and adults of the Federation to engage in a fun and pedagogical activity, while most of our social and cultural activities are limited. The prizes of the competition are oriented to support the participants by providing cash and vouchers for essential products. This is a way for us to use language, culture and a positive initiative to lift us up in this crisis.

READ MORE>>