French Singing Competition 2021 Finale Results

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 19 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Finale of the French Singing Competition was held on Wednesday July 14th, 2021 at 7pm on Zoom. A record 387 persons registered for the event, with an average audience of 200 persons! The Competition was introduced by Mrs. Shawna Lake, Honorary Consul of France in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, as it was also the celebration of the French National Day “Bastille Day”. It was followed by remarks from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr. William Vincent Hodge.

The public was able to view the performances of the finalists from the three categories and enjoyed a great show. The jury, composed of Ms. Virginie Jouffrey (French teacher), Ms. Grace Richardson (Singer/Song-writer), Mr. Azem Bailey (Music Producer/Musician) and Mr. Gairy Knight (Music teacher/Musician), selected the three best performances in each category to vie for a spot in the finale. The criteria included creativity, tone, breath control, accuracy of lyrics, rhythm and pitch.

