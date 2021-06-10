French Singing Competition 2021

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 9 2021(SKNVIBES)

APPLICATION AND ADMISSION: 9th June 2021 – 2nd July 2021 .

Free and open to all residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Submit your video to culture.afskn@gmail.com with your contact details.

JURY SELECTION: 5th July – 9th July 2021.

FINALE: 14th July, 7.00pm on Zoom

The public will be able to view and vote during the final concert, upon registration.From June 9th to July 14th, 2021, the Alliance Française of St. Kitts and Nevis is organizing the fourth edition of the French Singing Competition. Similar to the competition of the previous year, this one will be held virtually. The prizes are oriented to support the participants by providing cash vouchers and food baskets.

The three categories are as follows :

• Children category: for individuals between 4 years old and 10 years old.

• Adolescent category: for individuals between 11 years old and 17 years old.

• Adult category: for individuals 18 years old and above.

The registration for participants is free.

READ MORE>>