Frontrunners Unity and Phillips held in check in Number Seven Domino League

Basseterre, St.Kitts, September 22, 2020(SKNVIBES)

Frontrunners Unity Domino Club and Phillips Domino Club were held in check on Sunday September 20 during the ninth segment of play in the second round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League. Small Corner Bar Domino Club who had in the first round ended Phillips Domino Club’s unbeaten run, proved the feat was not a fluke when playing at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex on Sunday they floored them again by beating them 14-10.

It was a totally different situation for Unstoppable Domino Club who had suffered defeat at the hands of former champions Unity Domino Club in the first round, as they narrowly edged out the former champions 13-12 in a game played at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project.Defending champions Parsons Domino Club collected maximum points by beating Sylvers Domino Club 13-9 in a game played on the grounds of the Tabernacle Police Station.

